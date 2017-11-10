Pete Weber drops his 1991 U.S. Open bowling trophy on live television

The Houston Rockets snapped the ball off their 1994 championship trophy during post-game celebrations

The Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series trophy was dinged while crowd surfing at a charity concert

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos drops the 2011 Copa del Rey trophy under their parade bus

The 1996 New York Yankees broke a flag off their World Series trophy during post-game celebrations

Missouri's mascot dropped and broke the 2011 Independence Bowl trophy

A Florida recruit accidentally shattered the team's 2006 BCS Championship trophy

Eddie George's 1995 Heisman trophy lost a finger in an X-ray machine at La Guardia Airport

A player's father accidentally shattered the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2012 BCS Championship trophy

The Houston Astros World Series trophy took a tumble at a Museum of Fine Arts gala Wednesday night. It has since been repaired. Here's a list of other trophies that have fallen.