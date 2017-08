If you're in the market for a home, or just urging to see how the celebs live, newly-acquired Rocket Chris Paul's Los Angeles home is on the market.The 6,413 square-foot home features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. According to a listing , the Woodlands Hills, Calif., home also features an outdoor BBQ station, gas fire pit with seating, large swimming pool, tennis court and four-car garage.The mansion is priced at $2,195,000. Ikem Chukumerije is listed as the broker.