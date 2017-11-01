SPORTS

On a whim: Astros fan makes trip to Los Angeles for Game 7

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Just a day after his birthday, a Houston Astros fan decided to take a trip of a lifetime to Los Angles for Game 7.

Trey Ragone booked a flight and purchased World Series tickets Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday was my birthday and I was like this is going to be the best birthday ever, it can't end right there," Ragone said.

He said he started packing a bag and working on his cell phone.

His friend, Mariano Moreno, said he was in for the trip to L.A.

The two will be on the West Coast for just 24 hours because they have a 6 a.m. flight to catch -- and work.

If the Astros win Game 7, this could be the best day after his birthday ever.


