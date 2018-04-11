SPORTS

ON A MISSION: Houston Baptist player hoping for shot in the NFL

Houston Baptist player Chris Hardeman hoping for a shot in the NFL. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Baptist defensive back Chris Hardeman is turning heads before the NFL Draft.

The Alief Taylor grad offers lessons in overcoming adversity. We've covered him in high school, to his days at Oklahoma State and to his eventual transfer to HBU. His goal now is to prove you can go to a smaller school, and still get into the NFL.

Hardeman recently participated in two different pro days. He began at Prairie View A&M and then at Rice. His times were so impressive, he caught the eyes of several NFL scouts.

"At the PV pro day, I spoke with the Rams and the Texans," said Hardeman. "I spoke with the Texans again at the Rice pro day, along with the Broncos, the Patriots and the Browns. Like I said, I spoke with Baltimore at the Dream Bowl."

Hardeman understands that NFL scouts question his size, but you can't question his speed, heart and desire.

"This is me, I can't change that," said Hardeman. "The positive is that I ran a 4.33 at my pro day. Regardless, I just want a shot."
