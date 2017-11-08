SPORTS

'No': Bill O'Brien responds to reports that he will be deposed in Colin Kaepernick case

Bill O'Brien says he has not been deposed in Kaepernick collusion case. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had a one word response when it came to whether or not he will be deposed in Colin Kaepernick's collusion case involving the NFL.

"No," O'Brien told reporters Wednesday.

O'Brien's answer is opposite of reports that said he would be deposed as part of the investigation and questions surrounding hiring decisions.

Texans owner Bob McNair is expected to be deposed and will be asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL, a league source told ESPN.

A court filing claims the NFL and its owners "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.


Kaepernick drew national attention last season when he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest social injustice.

McNair came under fire after he was quoted as saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."


