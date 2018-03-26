  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
SPORTS

NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody after allegedly injuring elderly woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Bennett taken into custody

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was taken into custody for the felony charge of injury that stemmed from an altercation in Feb. 2017 at Super Bowl LI, according to Bennett's lawyer.



Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium.

Bennett surrendered at 1 p.m. at the Harris County District court.

Harden told Eyewitness News that Bennett was out of the country when the Harris County District Attorney announced Bennett's indictment for the felony charge of injury to the elderly on Friday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, a player for the New England Patriots.

Immediately following the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate.

NRG security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access.

Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team, police said.

Bennett, 32, was traded from the Seahawks to Philadelphia earlier this month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnflathleteselderlyelder abuseSuper Bowl 51NRG parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL owners arrive at annual meetings divided on anthem issue
Yuli Gurriel's rehab from hand surgery 'going better than expected'
Rockets beat Hawks 118-99 for 60th win
Texans owner Bob McNair sounds off on national anthem
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Show More
Wife's story after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
More Video