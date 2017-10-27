SPORTS

Hello, next round! Dynamo defeat Sporting KC 1-0 in knockout round to advance

EMBED </>More Videos

Dynamo set to host knockout round in MLS Cup Playoffs (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Dynamo will host the next round of the MLS Playoffs after defeating Sporting KC 1-0 Thursday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Forward Alberth Elis scored the lone goal of the match in extra time for the Dynamo.


With Thursday's victory, Houston will face the Portland Timbers on Oct. 30 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Tickets for the game can be purchased through the Dynamo's website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston DynamoSporting Kansas CityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
How Carlos Correa won the Astros over
Free! Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets
Alberth Elis' extra-time goal helps Houston eliminate Sporting KC
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
More Sports
Top Stories
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Math and baseball? How formula is propelling Astros
National Archives release some long-secret JFK files
World Series is a go! City preparing for games at MMP
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Astros arrive back home to continue World Series
Accused killer stands trial years after UT students killed
Show More
Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend
Police: Suspect arrested in Grambling St. shootings
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
School counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
More News
Top Video
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Math and baseball? How formula is propelling Astros
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Family travels to TX Children's for lifesaving fetal surgery
More Video