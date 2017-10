FINAL! DYNAMO ADVANCE!



We'll host Portland in Leg 1 of the Conference Semifinals on Monday! #ForHoustonForever pic.twitter.com/OT0blWwvKa — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 27, 2017

The Houston Dynamo will host the next round of the MLS Playoffs after defeating Sporting KC 1-0 Thursday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.Forward Alberth Elis scored the lone goal of the match in extra time for the Dynamo.With Thursday's victory, Houston will face the Portland Timbers on Oct. 30 in the Western Conference Semifinals.Tickets for the game can be purchased through the Dynamo's website