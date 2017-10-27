HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Dynamo will host the next round of the MLS Playoffs after defeating Sporting KC 1-0 Thursday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Forward Alberth Elis scored the lone goal of the match in extra time for the Dynamo.
CLUTCH CITY #ForHoustonForever https://t.co/bTpysa9akG— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 27, 2017
With Thursday's victory, Houston will face the Portland Timbers on Oct. 30 in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Tickets for the game can be purchased through the Dynamo's website.
FINAL! DYNAMO ADVANCE!— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 27, 2017
We'll host Portland in Leg 1 of the Conference Semifinals on Monday! #ForHoustonForever pic.twitter.com/OT0blWwvKa
