New 'Stros gear: 10,000 Verlander shirts on sale

A local t-shirt printer is pumping out 10,000 Justin Verlander shirts.Verlander is set to start in Game 2 tonight and Astros fans believe he's going to bring home a win."I feel the energy and excitement from everyone else. I feel like I've always been a fan of the Astros. There's so much energy going on," said Fred Filla.Paul the printer has been hard at work since yesterday. He printed 6,000 shirts on Tuesday and his goal is to print another 4,000 today.The shirts have a picture of Verlander pitching, his number 35 and the word victory on top.Paul and his team are expecting victories tonight and predicting all 10,000 shirts will be sold out.