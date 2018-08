NEVER SETTLE: Astros take home 2018 ESPY award for Best Team

Add another one to the trophy case! πŸ† pic.twitter.com/Ud5mw3RF31 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 19, 2018

Eyyyy let’s go!!!! Team of the year! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #Htown.. it was alll for you! 🀘🀘🀘🀘🀘🀘 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) July 19, 2018

Not a bad crew to hang out with. #ESPYS2018 pic.twitter.com/sszz7OcVfg — Case Keenum (@casekeenum7) July 18, 2018

At the espys tonight.... met @diannaESPN ... fav nfl reporter with out a doubt .... fantasy team locked in — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) July 19, 2018

The ESPYs confirmed what Houston Astros fans already knew: the 'Stros are the best team in sports.On Wednesday night, three members of the club, Dallas Keuchel, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, accepted the award for Best Team of 2017 during the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.The return to the City of Angels was fitting for the crew who won their first World Series title there by defeating the Dodgers.Clad in suits, Keuchel, Altuve and Bregman looked sharp at the podium."What a great year in sports it was, and I think this doesn't only signify that we were a really good team in 2017, but overall the last couple years, our clubhouse has been full of guys who want to win and make coming to the ballpark so easy," Keuchel said as he accepted the ESPY on the team's behalf.Best Team was the only award the Astros took home. Jose Altuve and George Springer were also nominated for individual awards, but lost out on those.That didn't stop them from having a good time, though.Before the show, the guys shared photos on social media of them hanging out with another Houston fan favorite, Case Keenum Keenum had a victory of his own to celebrate at the ESPYs, winning for Best Moment with the Minneapolis Miracle.Meanwhile, Altuve, Bregman and Keuchel got to rub shoulders with some of the people they admire.Astros owner Jim Crane was also spotted in the crowd as the trio walked up to the stage. The Astros will be hanging out on the West Coast for at least a few more days.They'll be on the road for a three-game stretch against the Angels before heading to Colorado to take on the Rockies.