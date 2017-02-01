WATCH OUR LIVE NATIONAL SIGNING DAY COVERAGE HERE

Today is the biggest day of the college football offseason: National Signing Day. All across the country, there will be hats and hugs as high school seniors sign on the dotted line to formally commit to a college program.Westville High School football player Daniel Young committed to the University of Texas - Austin.One of the top recruits in the country North Shore defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson will make his decision at 11:00am and Eyewitness News will cover it live. The world is waiting to learn if the 6-4 pass rusher will pick Texas, LSU or Florida.Eyewitness News will have crews spread across Houston to capture the excitement linked to National Signing Day.