National Signing Day: Houston area star recruits

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Today is the biggest day of the college football offseason: National Signing Day. All across the country, there will be hats and hugs as high school seniors sign on the dotted line to formally commit to a college program.

Westville High School football player Daniel Young committed to the University of Texas - Austin.

One of the top recruits in the country North Shore defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson will make his decision at 11:00am and Eyewitness News will cover it live. The world is waiting to learn if the 6-4 pass rusher will pick Texas, LSU or Florida.
Eyewitness News will have crews spread across Houston to capture the excitement linked to National Signing Day.


