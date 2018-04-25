HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Rockets are moving on in the NBA Playoffs.
Using a big second half, Houston propelled to a 122-104 win in Game 5, eliminating first round opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
James Harden added to his storybook 2018 season, finishing with 24 points and 12 assists.
Clint Capela also came up big, keeping Houston afloat in the first half. He led all scorers with 26 points to go with 15 rebounds.
The first half for the Rockets was notable for stars Harden and Chris Paul going quiet on the offensive end. Both Capela and Trevor Ariza led the team in scoring at halftime with 13 points each. The team was behind, 59-55, at the break.
But, Houston, like in Game 4, turned on the scoring in the third quarter, posting 30 points and holding the 8th seed Timberwolves to just 15.
RELATED: Houston Rockets on brink of series clinch after 119-100 win vs. Wolves
For their next opponent in the Western Conference semifinal round, the Rockets await the winner of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder series. Houston will host the first two games of that series.
@abc13houston ⛹🏾🚀🏀@HoustonRockets Head coach Mike D'Antoni and his wife Laurel arriving for GM 5. Game time 8:30, https://t.co/PxVPdp6xWq🏀🚀⛹🏾 #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/GjP4fR4TQT— Willie Dixon (@13PhotogWillie) April 25, 2018
KAT on one end but Trevor Ariza right here #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LBQta28akh— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 25, 2018
Elimination vibes. #rockets pic.twitter.com/VfR98dUE66— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 26, 2018
Follow ABC13 Sports on Twitter for postgame tweets from game five. Follow Eyewitness Sports' Greg Bailey and David Nuno for additional insight on the game.