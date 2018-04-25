SPORTS

Houston Rockets use big 2nd half to bury Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets use big 2nd half to eliminate Minnesota from NBA Playoffs (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rockets are moving on in the NBA Playoffs.

Using a big second half, Houston propelled to a 122-104 win in Game 5, eliminating first round opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James Harden added to his storybook 2018 season, finishing with 24 points and 12 assists.

Clint Capela also came up big, keeping Houston afloat in the first half. He led all scorers with 26 points to go with 15 rebounds.

The first half for the Rockets was notable for stars Harden and Chris Paul going quiet on the offensive end. Both Capela and Trevor Ariza led the team in scoring at halftime with 13 points each. The team was behind, 59-55, at the break.

But, Houston, like in Game 4, turned on the scoring in the third quarter, posting 30 points and holding the 8th seed Timberwolves to just 15.

RELATED: Houston Rockets on brink of series clinch after 119-100 win vs. Wolves
EMBED More News Videos

Rockets score 50 points in 3rd quarter, crush Wolves



For their next opponent in the Western Conference semifinal round, the Rockets await the winner of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder series. Houston will host the first two games of that series.



Follow ABC13 Sports on Twitter for postgame tweets from game five. Follow Eyewitness Sports' Greg Bailey and David Nuno for additional insight on the game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsMinnesota Timberwolvesnba playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Everything that happened in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday
Capela scores 26; Rockets eliminate Wolves with 122-104 win
Houston Open looking for new home for 2019
Verlander, Astros beat Angels 5-2; Pujols HR for 2,994th hit
More Sports
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck in SE Houston
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Bicyclists pressing for fixes after woman hit by dump truck
Houston seeking millions for Jones Plaza renovation
Katy ISD reveals new start times for next school year
8th graders killed in racing crash in SW Houston
HISD backs off charter plan for underperforming schools
Show More
Car break-in Spring daycare may be connected to crime ring
Child running across street hit by bus in Baytown
Viral video captures HPD officer riding on hood of cruiser
Houston Open looking for new home for 2019
Truck thieves targeting tailgates with backup cameras
More News