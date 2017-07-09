SPORTS

MMA fighter hopes to achieve championship belt

Mix Martial Arts fighter, Tonya Evinger, has been a fighter her entire life.

Growing up in Missouri, she started by wrestling. Wrestling evolved into a love of MMA. Tonya is always down for a fight, and at UFC 214, she will get a title shot against Cris "Cyborg" Justino.

Her journey to the UFC is a long one -- fourteen years in the sport, which included several side construction jobs to pay the bills.

Fighting comes first for Eveinger, and she knows her work ethic is what separates her from the competition, and she hopes to achieve a championship belt.
