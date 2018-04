MLBRank 100-51: Impressive young stars move up the rankings

Who are the best players going to be in Major League Baseball for the 2018 season? To determine this, ESPN formed a panel of MLB writers, analysts, contributors and Insiders to rank the top 100. We polled almost 40 experts who voted from a list of just under 300 players.We're starting with Nos. 100-51, which includes 23 new players from last season's top 100 . We'll reveal Nos. 50-1 on Wednesday. We've included Dan Szymborski'sZiPS projected WAR for every player, starting with a young Phillies pitcher.No. 100: Aaron Nola , RHP, Philadelphia Phillies