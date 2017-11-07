SPORTS

MLB sells out of World Series dirt from Dodger Stadium

MLB sells out of World Series dirt (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're hoping to snag a jar of dirt from one of the most epic World Series games in baseball history between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, you're out of luck.

Major League Baseball sold out of dirt from game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

MLB was auctioning off a bottle for $50.

RELATED: Where the Astros have been since the World Series

The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.



So if you didn't get your chance at the World Series dirt, you can still get an opportunity to purchase other game 7 items.

The site is auctioning signed baseballs and bases used in the series.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

