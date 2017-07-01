Astros pitcher David Paulino has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the league announced Saturday.Boldenone, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid, was found in Paulino's system, according to an MLB statement obtained by ESPN.Paulino's suspension is effective immediately, and he will be ineligible for the postseason.This season, he has started six games for the first-place Astros, going 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.