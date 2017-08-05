Minute Maid Park celebrates Jeff Bagwell

Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Weekend continued on Saturday with a very special pregame ceremony at Minute Maid Park.Jeff Bagwell addressed the fans in Houston for the first time as an inducted member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The ceremony also featured a tribute video with highlights of Bagwell's Hall of Fame career.Ten thousand Houston Astros fans received a Jeff Bagwell "Batting Stance" HOF Bobblehead.During Saturday's game, fans had the opportunity to take their photo with Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame Plaque. It will be returned to its home in Cooperstown following Saturday's game.