Soccer fans came from all over Texas to watch the Futbol Fiesta at NRG Stadium between Mexico and Ghana.Draped in their favorite team attire, fans chanted and danced until it was time for the game.Those rooting for Mexico said the game was special because they were able to root for their native country."It means a lot because that's where our parents are from," fans told ABC13.Fans from Ghana said the culture of soccer is what makes it unique."The only sport that we know is soccer," a fan for Ghana said.As fans entered NRG Stadium, they all had one thing in common: an undeniable love for the game.