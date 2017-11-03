HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --METRORail is running limited routes to accommodate massive crowds in downtown following the Astros victory parade.
The agency says it has made the following rail service adjustments:
- Red Line Southbound: Fannin South to Downtown Transit Center only
- Red Line Northbound: Northline to UHD only
- Purple Line: EaDo to Palm Center Transit Center only
- Green Line: EaDO to the Magnolia Transit Center only
METRO has also added a bus shuttle between Fannin South and downtown to help transport riders waiting at the park and ride. Riders at several park and rides across town complained of long lines as they attempt to make their way to the parade route.
The agency is offering free service on buses and trains on Friday, Nov. 3.
METRO will offer parking along the rail corridor, Minute Maid Park Lot C and NRG Stadium's Orange Lot, which can be accessed via Kirby Drive. Outbound service from Park & Ride routes will begin at noon and run every 30 minutes.
METRO hopes those taking public transportation can help ease road congestion in downtown. The agency warns riders that road closures will impact bus routes, and a full list of detoured routes is available on RideMETRO.org.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff