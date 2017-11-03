  • BREAKING NEWS Gridlock stops Astros fans from getting to parade
Headed to World Series parade? Ride for free on METRO

As throngs of Astros fans pour into downtown, METRO is adjusting its service plan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
METRORail is running limited routes to accommodate massive crowds pouring into downtown ahead of the Astros victory parade.

The agency says it has made the following rail service adjustments:

  • Red Line Southbound: Fannin South to Downtown Transit Center only
  • Red Line Northbound: Northline to UHD only
  • Purple Line: EaDo to Palm Center Transit Center only
  • Green Line: EaDO to the Magnolia Transit Center only


METRO has also added a bus shuttle from Fannin South to downtown to help transport riders waiting at the park and ride. Riders at several park and rides across town have complained of long lines as they attempt to make their way to the parade route.

The agency is offering free service on buses and trains on Friday, Nov. 3.

METRO will offer parking along the rail corridor, Minute Maid Park Lot C and NRG Stadium's Orange Lot, which can be accessed via Kirby Drive. Outbound service from Park & Ride routes will begin at noon and run every 30 minutes.

METRO hopes those taking public transportation can help ease road congestion in downtown. The agency warns riders that road closures will impact bus routes, and a full list of detoured routes is available on RideMETRO.org.

