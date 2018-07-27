SPORTS

Meet the concha burger: Baseball's newest invention

El Paso Chihuahuas introduce concha burger

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) --
This is about as Texan as it gets. The El Paso Chihuahuas have introduced a new burger, but with a bit of a twist to it.

This burger is not going to have your ordinary buns. A concha will instead be the buns, making this the concha burger.


The Chihuahuas' next home game is August 1. Be sure to try out this new invention!
