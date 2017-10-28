Meet Brad Peacock, the hero of game 3

Brad Peacock, the hero of World Series game 3 with his stunning shut-down relief, started the year just hoping to make the team.Brad not only made the team this year, he had a great season winning 13 games with just two losses.Brad became the first reliever to no-hit his opponent while pitching three or more innings in a World Series game since the "save" became a statistic in 1969.Peacock is from West Palm Beach, Florida and learned to play baseball from his mother who was a former softball player. His mother, Jacyne, was the first female Little League coach in Okeehelee, Florida and coached the team to a championship.Peacock was drafted by the Nationals in 2006 , but was traded to the Oakland Athletics before being traded to Houston in 2012.Brad was 13-2 for Houston in 2017 with an ERA of 3.00.