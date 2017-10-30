SPORTS

McNair skips NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'

The team cited health reasons for McNair's absence from Monday night's discussion. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair did not meet with the NAACP after his "inmates running the prison" comment.

The team cited health reasons for McNair's absence from Monday night's discussion following his controversial comments about the "inmates running the prison" at an NFL owners' meeting.

The remark made in New York earlier this month led to an on-field protest at Sunday's game in Seattle.

A majority of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem in protest over the remark.

ORIGINAL REPORT: McNair will be no-show at NAACP meeting tonight
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair is under fire for a controversial comment about "inmates running the prison."

RELATED STORIES: Bob McNair and the 'Inmates' comment

Texans' Bob McNair apologizes for 'inmates' statement during owners meeting
Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.

Several Texans players kneel in protest after Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment
Texans plan protest after Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment, sources tell ESPN.

Bob McNair meets with Texans players, expresses regret over 'inmates' comment

