McNair skips NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair did not meet with the NAACP after his "inmates running the prison" comment.The team cited health reasons for McNair's absence from Monday night's discussion following hisat an NFL owners' meeting.The remark made in New York earlier this month led to an on-field protest at Sunday's game in Seattle.A majority of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem in protest over the remark.