SPORTS

Mayweather-McGregor to be shown live in movie theaters

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000 - and there aren't many $500 seats.

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold at $40 per adult in advance. A complete list of participating theaters can be found at www.FathomEvents.com.

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced the partnership on Tuesday.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsboxingMMAUFClas vegasmovie theaterNevada
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Phillies' Nola aims to prevent sweep by Astros
Astros' Bagwell to be inducted into hall of fame this weekend
Texans leave hot and humid H-Town for training camp
Fisher, Morton lead Astros past Phillies 5-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Armed Wingstop worker goes after and shoots robber
1 dead, 3rd suspect at large after jewelry store shootout
Teen who live-streamed fatal crash likely drank alcohol
Caught on camera: Day care worker allegedly hits toddler
Man saved from life-threatening wasp attack in Hawaii
Gluten-free diet may put your health at risk
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
Dad arrested after baby abandoned in parking lot
Show More
8 suspects in custody after bank robbery near Katy
Caught on camera: Food cart overturned in confrontation
Father of three killed in apparent random attack
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
Bathroom bill has 'no intent to discriminate,' Abbott says
More News
Photos
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
More Photos