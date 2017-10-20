EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2363268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Mattress Mack' opened his stores to residents displaced by the flooding.

Since the summer, Gallery Furniture has run a promotion where if the Houston Astros win it all, you get it all.In order to qualify, customers have to spend at least $3,000 on a mattress.These types of giveaways aren't new for owner, Jim "Mattress Mac" McIngvale.While he likes the bet, the same isn't true for his wife."My wife frets about it a lot. She'll get over it. Like a lot of my customers said 'it's just money. It's just stuff,'" Mattress Mac said. "The main thing is, we're still here. We can still make a positive difference. Let's move on."if you're looking to take advantage of this deal, you better act fast. Employees said the deal ends Friday.Of course, so could the luck for all those who bought furniture because if the Astros lose, Gallery Furniture wins the bet.