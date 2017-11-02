Mattress Mac giving $10M in rebates after Astros win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For Mattress Mac, it's time to pay up!
Since the summer, Gallery Furniture has run a promotion where if the Houston Astros win it all, you get it all. In order to qualify, customers had to spend at least $3,000 on a mattress.
Now, those who took Mattress Mack up on the wager are going to reap their rewards after the Houston Astros claimed victory in Los Angeles during game 7 of the World Series.
Jim "Mattress Mac" McIngvale told ESPN he'll give back more than $10 million in purchases made by customers to his store.
These types of giveaways aren't new for McIngvale.
While he likes the bet, McIngvale said the same isn't true for his wife.
"My wife frets about it a lot. She'll get over it. Like a lot of my customers said 'it's just money. It's just stuff,'" Mattress Mac said. "The main thing is, we're still here. We can still make a positive difference. Let's move on."
