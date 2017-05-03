  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Crash causes massive bike pileup at Brooklyn cycling race

Dozens of cyclists were involved in a massive pileup at a Brooklyn bike race over the weekend (WABC)

By Alex Meier
RED HOOK, Brooklyn --
Dozens of cyclists were involved in a massive pileup at a Brooklyn bike race over the weekend.

Melvin Coronado, an attendee, was recording the beginning of the women's finale of the Red Hook Criterium when he said one of the cyclists fell into the path of the other competitors.

The cyclist's bike may have collided with a traffic cone or camera mount, Coronado said.

The crash created a domino effect: Others fell from their bikes, and several landed in a massive pileup involving about two dozen riders.

"(The Red Hook Criterium) is one of the most dangerous cycling races," Coronado said.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
More News
