In ABC13's High School Football Game of the Week, Marshall (3-1) faced off against Elkins (2-2) at Hall Stadium.From the beginning of the game, it was all Marshall after back-to-back touchdowns and a 21-0 halftime lead.The Buffs defeated Elkins 53-6."We did a good job, I'm proud of the guys," Buffs head coach James Williams said.VIDEO: Football highlights from across the Houston area