The finish line of the San Francisco Marathon may be the last place you'd expect to see a wedding proposal but one runner said "why not."Alex Kermani popped the question to his girlfriend, Mariza De Souza, shortly after completing the race."I was so surprised. I was so surprised, I mean, obviously I was hoping it would happen at some point but I didn't think it would happen just as we came over the finish line," she said.Mariza said yes.