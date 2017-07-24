SPORTS

SF Marathon runners get engaged after crossing finish line

EMBED </>More Videos

Alex Kermani and Mariza De Souza have quite the engagement story! (KTRK)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
The finish line of the San Francisco Marathon may be the last place you'd expect to see a wedding proposal but one runner said "why not."

Alex Kermani popped the question to his girlfriend, Mariza De Souza, shortly after completing the race.

"I was so surprised. I was so surprised, I mean, obviously I was hoping it would happen at some point but I didn't think it would happen just as we came over the finish line," she said.

Mariza said yes.

