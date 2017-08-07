HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Early birds: Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight

Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
While many people were tucked in bed, the Manvel High School football team was wide awake as players took the field at the stroke of midnight.

Monday marks the official first day that high school football teams in Texas can practice.

For the Mavericks, who went 13-1 last season, their chance at success started early.

The players and coaches were also joined by parents who gave extra support to the team.

Manvel's first game this season is against Crosby on Sept. 1.

Manvel football star Jalen Preston commits to Texas A&M

The Manvel High School player is committing early in the 2018 recruiting cycle, but where will he be off to? Texas A&M!

