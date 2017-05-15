A British invasion is coming to Houston this summer.Two of the world's premier teams will match-up for a historic game.England's Manchester United and Manchester City will be taking the field at NRG Stadium in July.This will be the first time the rival teams have played each other outside of England.As two of the top clubs in the English Premier League, Manchester United F.C. and Manchester City F.C. have a long and storied rivalry which dates all the way back to 1902. Sharing the same hometown, the aptly named Manchester Derby has taken place 173 times between the two clubs who boast a combined 24 English Premier League titles, including seven of the previous ten. This match will represent the first Manchester Derby played outside of the United Kingdom in the rivalry's 115-year history.The game will be a part of the International Champions Cup.The match will take place on July 20, but tickets have not yet gone on sale. Pre-sale begins Thursday, May 18.