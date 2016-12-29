Man receives Texas Bowl tickets as a tip

The owner of a small delivery company in Houston said he received quite a tip from a client Wednesday.Christopher Moody is the co-owner of Space City Spa Movers along Wayside Drive in Houston's south side.He said he received two tickets to the Advocare Texas Bowl from an appreciative client as a tip."I was just very grateful," Moody said, "We had never been to a bowl game before so it was pretty exciting."Moody said the seats were about five rows away from the field."They were amazing seats," Moody said, "I had never been that close before, so that in itself was amazing."