Madison HS basketball star commits to Western Kentucky

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. is no stranger to success.The Madison High School senior point guard became the first Marlin in recent history to sign a letter of intent with a NCAA Division 1 school, picking Western Kentucky.Gambrell Jr. has been on the varsity team since his freshman year and has grown into his uniform. When ABC13 first interviewed him, he was 5'6" tall. Now, Gambrell Jr. is 6'2" tall.He initially signed to Baylor, but made a family decision to decommit and on Wednesday he took the opportunity to sign with the Hilltoppers.Gambrell is a star student with a 3.7 GPA and was named "Mr. Madison."