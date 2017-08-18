Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
SPORTS
Lufkin baseball team advances to 2nd game in Little League World Series
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2324150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Lufkin baseball team advances to 2nd game in Little League World Series. (KTRK)
KTRK
Friday, August 18, 2017 11:16PM
The Lufkin Little League Baseball team is making its third appearance in the Little League World Series in seven years.
Lufkin will play the New England Regional Champions from Fiarfield Conn., at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
On Thursday, the team defeated Great Lakes 5-1 during opening night.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
sports
little league
baseball
u.s. & world
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Vote: Which NBA player is the best social media follow?
Keuchel throws 7 shutout innings in Astros' 3-1 win over A's
Would you endure celibacy or date a Cowboys fan?
Astros fire scouts as part of 'department restructuring'
More Sports
Top Stories
Source: Mom on drugs during crash that killed young son
Family unharmed after car careens into Kingwood home
Body found amid search for missing Galveston Co. woman
ABC13 gets back-to-school solutions for bad roads
Texans vs. Patriots: Who has the upper hand?
Pilot makes emergency landing in pasture
Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas
2 cars hit Splendora ISD student getting off bus
Show More
Confederate flag no longer waves at Six Flags
Security stepped up amid statue vandalism, protests
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
Local coach to run against Ted Cruz in Senate race
HPD investigating possible Tanglewood murder-suicide
More News
Top Video
Family unharmed after car careens into Kingwood home
Pilot makes emergency landing in pasture
Police: Body found in bayou in SW Houston
Amber Alert issued for child abducted in west Texas
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston