Lufkin baseball team advances to 2nd game in Little League World Series

Lufkin baseball team advances to 2nd game in Little League World Series. (KTRK)

The Lufkin Little League Baseball team is making its third appearance in the Little League World Series in seven years.

Lufkin will play the New England Regional Champions from Fiarfield Conn., at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

On Thursday, the team defeated Great Lakes 5-1 during opening night.


