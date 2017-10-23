SPORTS

'Geaux Streauxs': LSU cheers on Astros with new billboard

GEAUX STREAUXS: LSU is cheering on the Astros with a new billboard on I-45. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
While the Houston Astros are in Los Angeles preparing for Game 1 of the World Series, many here in the city are in a celebratory mood.

Louisiana State University is joining in on the Astros mania with a brand new billboard on I-45.

The sign reads boldly "Geaux Streauxs" and cheers on former LSU and current Astros players Will Harris and Alex Bregman.

The billboards can also be seen on I-10 and Highway 225.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

