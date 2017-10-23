HOUSTON (KTRK) --While the Houston Astros are in Los Angeles preparing for Game 1 of the World Series, many here in the city are in a celebratory mood.
Louisiana State University is joining in on the Astros mania with a brand new billboard on I-45.
The sign reads boldly "Geaux Streauxs" and cheers on former LSU and current Astros players Will Harris and Alex Bregman.
The billboards can also be seen on I-10 and Highway 225.
