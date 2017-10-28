EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2577806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros fans brought their loud and proud spirits to Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

At Minute Maid Park, Jeff Ehling says you can still hear the buzz after Game 3.

Manager A.J. Hinch talks to the media after Game 3 win.

Minute Maid Park was so loud last night the stadium still has a buzz this morning.It's the leaf blowers, but we'll take it after last night's 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 3. Now the Astros are looking for another W tonight at Minute Maid Park.Sure, it's a little cold, but that doesn't matter when you're bringing the heat.Minute Maid Park is the hottest place in town and the Astros are just two wins away from taking the World Series. No better place for the team to be than right here.The Astros have not lost a game here during the playoffs and the fans are one big reason.The noise and excitement so intense the players feel it and this morning they are saying a big thank you to the Game 3 crowd."Our fans, they bring it. We've played, I've played a decent amount of stadiums, at least for post-season ball," Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., said. "When Minute Maid gets rocking, there's no place louder. Credit to our fans, we really feed off that energy."Astros fan Elliott Stamey says he thinks the crowds are helping bring some relief to our boys on the field, and that means a better performance."If everyone is too tight, it's not going to happen," Stamey said. "When we were playing New York before, everybody was too tight. Everyone relaxed, it happened."