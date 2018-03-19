SPORTS

Top basketball talent face off in Showcase National Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the first quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Showcase National Championship game was played Friday at Wheeler Fieldhouse.

In the matchup between Houston and Dallas, Showcase Dallas beat Showcase Houston 145-119.

Junior Tyreek Smith, of Trinity Christian School, earned MVP honors with 22 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Cade Cunningham finished with 20 points and Jahmius Ramsey with 19 points.

Showcase Houston was led by Yates senior and future SFA Lumberjack Mitchell Seraille with 24 points and Sahvir Wheeler, of Houston Christian, finished with 23.

WATCH: 2ND QUARTER
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: 2nd quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game

WATCH: 3RD QUARTER
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: 3rd quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game

WATCH: 4TH QUARTER
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: 4th quarter of the Showcase National Championship Game

