SPORTS

From Houston to New England: Local players making most of time with the Patriots

(L-R: Danny Amendola, Malcom Brown, Martellus Bennett, Eric Rowe, LaAdrian Waddle, Cameron Fleming) (AP Photos)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When the Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, there will be several familiar faces on the gridiron - but not on the side you expect.

For the Patriots, six of its players hail from the Houston-area. Saturday's divisional round could possibly be a homecoming of sorts, with these players battling a city and team (previous Houston Oilers) they grew up rooting for.

1. Danny Amendola - Wide Receiver
Amendola, a native of The Woodlands, is in his eight season in the National Football League. This season with the Patriots, he has 243 yards on 23 receptions for four touchdowns.

2. Martellus Bennett - Tight End
Bennett, a graduate of Alief Taylor High School, is in his ninth season in the NFL. Through his career, he has over 4,000 yards on 403 receptions. Bennett started his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Malcom Brown - Defensive Lineman
Taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the Brenham native is in his second season. Against the Texans this year, Brown has three combined tackles.

4. Cameron Fleming - Offensive Lineman
Fleming, a native from Fort Hood, is in his third season in the NFL.

5. Eric Rowe - Cornerback
Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Rowe is in his first season with the Patriots. This year, he has 26 combined tackles and one interception. Rowe graduated from Klein High School.

6. LaAdrian Waddle - Offensive Lineman
Waddle has played in 30 NFL games with 24 starts. He played eight games with six starts at right tackle this season for the Patriots. He graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, TX.

Note: Statistics courtesy of our sister network, ESPN.com
Related Topics:
sportsnflNew England PatriotsHouston Texans
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Vance Joseph reaches deal to be Broncos' head coach
Tre Mason arrested on felony fleeing charge for incident in July
Sean McDermott gets nod in Buffalo after six years as Panthers D-coordinator
Floyd Mayweather Jr. counters Conor McGregor's money demands
More Sports
Top Stories
HCSO search for suspects in attempted abduction of boy
Meth, guns and cash stash found in home
Galveston man finds foreign coins believed stolen
Alleged sexual incident of a 4-year-old at Goose Creek CISD
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russian ties
City employees save dog trapped in a sewer manhole
SPCA to return seized Liberty Co. animals
Show More
Deputies arrest 9 in drug raid
'Where is Sasha?'
It's going to be a muggy Chevron Houston Marathon
Thieves crash truck into front doors of 2 CVS stores
Malnourished boy found locked in bathroom
More News
Photos
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
PHOTOS: 267 rats seized from antique store
More Photos