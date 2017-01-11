When the Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, there will be several familiar faces on the gridiron - but not on the side you expect.For the Patriots, six of its players hail from the Houston-area. Saturday's divisional round could possibly be a homecoming of sorts, with these players battling a city and team (previous Houston Oilers) they grew up rooting for.Amendola, a native of The Woodlands, is in his eight season in the National Football League. This season with the Patriots, he has 243 yards on 23 receptions for four touchdowns.Bennett, a graduate of Alief Taylor High School, is in his ninth season in the NFL. Through his career, he has over 4,000 yards on 403 receptions. Bennett started his career with the Dallas Cowboys.Taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the Brenham native is in his second season. Against the Texans this year, Brown has three combined tackles.Fleming, a native from Fort Hood, is in his third season in the NFL.Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Rowe is in his first season with the Patriots. This year, he has 26 combined tackles and one interception. Rowe graduated from Klein High School.Waddle has played in 30 NFL games with 24 starts. He played eight games with six starts at right tackle this season for the Patriots. He graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, TX.