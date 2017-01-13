SPORTS

The Woodlands High School football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
EMBED </>More News Videos

Local football player making progress after traumatic brain injury, Pooja Lodhia reports. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --
Eight weeks after suffering a traumatic brain injury, a local high school football player has a new home.

Grant Milton, a senior at The Woodlands High School, has been in the hospital since he collapsed during a playoff game in November. He will be receiving intensive rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

"The program at this stage really takes him out of the bed and gets him active," father Miles Milton said. "So, it moves him more toward normal cycles. He'll be in therapy about five hours a day."

RELATED: The Woodlands High School team honors teammate after injury
EMBED </>More News Videos

Woodlands High School plays game one week after teammate injured, Foti Kallergis reports.


Doctors still don't know what exactly happened to Grant Milton.

"He's still not responsive to commands. That's why he's here," Miles Milton said. "This program specifically focuses on what they call disorders of consciousness, which means he's effectively come out of the coma. But he's still not at the stage yet of being able to control his movements."

His family, friends and teammates have been in close touch including raising money for his treatment and holding community prayer vigils.
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballchild injuredThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
JJ Watt donates $10K for Woodlands HS football player
Injured Woodlands football player's condition improving
SPORTS
Cavaliers GM looking for 'playmaking' to help Kyrie Irving, LeBron James
Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies down Rockets 110-105
Dallas Keuchel avoids arbitration, reaches $9.15M deal with Astros
Justin Thomas shoots record 123 through two rounds at Sony Open
More Sports
Top Stories
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Student brings loaded gun to HISD high school
Show More
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Rice memorial vandalized with Trump graffiti
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
DPS: Mom in Mexico with 3 kids named in Amber Alert
More News
Top Video
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
More Video