Eight weeks after suffering a traumatic brain injury, a local high school football player has a new home.Grant Milton, a senior at The Woodlands High School, has been in the hospital since he collapsed during a playoff game in November. He will be receiving intensive rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann."The program at this stage really takes him out of the bed and gets him active," father Miles Milton said. "So, it moves him more toward normal cycles. He'll be in therapy about five hours a day."Doctors still don't know what exactly happened to Grant Milton."He's still not responsive to commands. That's why he's here," Miles Milton said. "This program specifically focuses on what they call disorders of consciousness, which means he's effectively come out of the coma. But he's still not at the stage yet of being able to control his movements."His family, friends and teammates have been in close touch including raising money for his treatment and holding community prayer vigils.