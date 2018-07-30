HOUSTON ASTROS

Local artist Opie Otterstad unveils Astros World Championship mural

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros have another permanent reminder of their 2017 World Championship inside Minute Maid Park. Local artist Opie Otterstad has completed his World Champs mural, which will be placed near the stairs by section 207.

Otterstad began the project back in April, taking him four months and about 270 hours to complete this masterpiece. The progress of the mural was visible to fans throughout the process. Otterstad would work on the project during games, giving fans a glimpse of what the final product would be.

The mural, which is 25-feet-wide and 10-feet-tall, shows the Astros celebrating on the field moments after their World Series Championship win in Los Angeles. Otterstad is a licensed MLB artist and has worked on murals for the MLB the last 15 years.

Outside of Astros murals, Otterstad has done multiple projects for the city of Houston, including a mural for the inaugural Houston Sports Hall of Fame induction.
