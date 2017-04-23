Three games in and the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in game four for the playoffs.The Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 3 because of a triple-double by Russell Westbrook. The Thunder also won because Westbrook was not a one-man show.And because Westbrook combined with his teammates, the Thunder are facing the prospect of squaring their first-round series with the Houston Rockets as opposed to getting swept away.Westbrook and Oklahoma City gets its chance to even the series Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Rockets in Game 4.