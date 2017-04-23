SPORTS

Rockets look to go up 3-1 against the Thunder in Game 4

Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts after a Oklahoma City Thunder turnover as the Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) walks down the court . (David J. Phillip)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Three games in and the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in game four for the playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 3 because of a triple-double by Russell Westbrook. The Thunder also won because Westbrook was not a one-man show.


And because Westbrook combined with his teammates, the Thunder are facing the prospect of squaring their first-round series with the Houston Rockets as opposed to getting swept away.

Westbrook and Oklahoma City gets its chance to even the series Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Rockets in Game 4.

LIVE UPDATES FROM OKC:

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsnba playoffsNBAHouston RocketsOklahoma City ThunderbasketballOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Patrick Beverley: I accept fine, but NBA should address fan behavior
NBA fines Patrick Beverley over fan altercation
Rockets playoff tickets only $49
Rays look to continue home success against Astros
More Sports
Top Stories
Crane topples at busy Galleria-area intersection
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat in South Texas
Rockets playoff tickets only $49
From flip flops to fleece -- it's going to get colder!
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
Buffalo Bayou Park: Your definitive guide
Advocates fan out in global show of support for science
Show More
96 percent of Trump's voters say they'd do it again
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Local athlete dies during Ironman in The Woodlands
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
Harris Co. early voting begins Monday
More News
Photos
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
PHOTOS: Thousands gather for 4/20 party at Golden Gate Park
PHOTOS: ABC13 anchors' and reporters' prom pics
More Photos