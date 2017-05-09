SPORTS

Rockets look to take 3-2 series lead over Spurs

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">San Antonio Spurs&#39; Kawhi Leonard &#40;2&#41; and Houston Rockets&#39; James Harden &#40;13&#41; scramble on the floor for the ball during the first half of Game 5. &#40;AP Photo&#47;Eric Gay&#41; (AP)</span></div>
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs square off tonight in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series, now tied at two games apiece.

The Spurs will be trying to bounce back from a 125-104 whipping they took from the Rockets on Sunday.

But Houston will be without the services of backup center Nene, who is out for the remainder of the season because of muscle tear in his left thigh.

LIVE UPDATES:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
