LIVE BLOG: Texans trail Colts 17-7 in 4th quarter

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --The Houston Texans enter Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts in need of a win after a roller coaster week.
Earlier this week, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in practice. Now, Tom Savage takes over the Texans offense -- which had become must-see football under Watson.
For the season, the Texans are averaging nearly 367 yards per game.
The Texans face a Colts team that has also seen its own share of injuries. Starting quarterback Andrew Luck has yet to see the field this season and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
