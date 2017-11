The Houston Texans enter Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts in need of a win after a roller coaster week.Earlier this week, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in practice . Now, Tom Savage takes over the Texans offense -- which had become must-see football under Watson.For the season, the Texans are averaging nearly 367 yards per game.The Texans face a Colts team that has also seen its own share of injuries. Starting quarterback Andrew Luck has yet to see the field this season and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.