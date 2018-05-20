Today's Top Stories
SPORTS
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 series lead against Warriors
Chris Paul talks about Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. (KTRK)
AP
Sunday, May 20, 2018 07:01PM
OAKLAND, California --
The Houston Rockets will look to take a 2-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
FOLLOW LIVE BLOG:
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
