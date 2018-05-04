Live Broadcast
SPORTS
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 lead against Jazz in Western Conference semifinals
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3430727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rockets face Jazz in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals. (KTRK)
KTRK
Friday, May 04, 2018 08:52PM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) --
After a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Houston Rockets will look to rebound in Game 3.
FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE FROM SALT LAKE CITY:
Report a Typo
sports
Houston Rockets
Utah Jazz
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
