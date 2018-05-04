SPORTS

LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 lead against Jazz in Western Conference semifinals

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets face Jazz in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals. (KTRK)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) --
After a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Houston Rockets will look to rebound in Game 3.

FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE FROM SALT LAKE CITY:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsUtah Jazz
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harden slaps phone of fan after being called 'worst flopper'
Rockets will need more energy to win in Utah for game 3
Astros kick off road trip in Arizona after brutal home losses
Dante Exum looks to build on Game 2 defensive effort vs. James Harden
More Sports
Top Stories
Firefighters facing water pressure issues in battle with 3-alarm fire
One Minute Weather: Scattered rain moving across Houston tonight
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children around the world
Miracle Mission: Foti's musings with Ecuador's young and old
Men found dead in million-dollar home identified as Houston couple
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
Officer relieved of duty accused of exposing himself to girl
SWAT team responds to man barricaded in Houston apartment
Show More
41 years later: Joe Campos Torres' death that sparked Moody Park riots
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
Houston, Microsoft announce 'Internet of Things' partnership
Astros kick off road trip in Arizona after brutal home losses
Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party
More News