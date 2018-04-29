Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
LIVE BLOG: Rockets face Jazz in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3401634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden?
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Sunday, April 29, 2018 02:51PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden and the Houston Rockets open the Western Conference semifinals against star rookie Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.
FOLLOW LIVE BLOG:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
Houston Rockets
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute to play in Game 1 against Jazz
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed player picked in NFL Draft
More Sports
Top Stories
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Video: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
Man fatally hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Show More
Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
18-year-old charged in violent gas station shooting
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston