James Harden and the NBA-leading Houston Rockets visit the Spurs, who have surged back into the playoff picture after a slide that left them out of the top eight in the West.San Antonio has made the playoffs 20 straight years.With the Toronto Raptors losing Saturday night, the Rockets clinched the NBA's best record for the first time in team history.According to an ESPN Stats and Info tweet, their 50 straight seasons without the NBA's best record was the second longest in NBA history.You can watch the Rockets vs. Spurs matchup at 2:30 p.m on ABC13.