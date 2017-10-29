Dallas Keuchel retired the side in order for the second straight inning in the third but his pitch count continued to climb. He needed 57 pitches to get nine outs, throwing just 29 strikes. He went to three-ball counts on five of his first eight batters and six of his first 13.Evan Gattis drove a low 3-2 fastball to left-center leading off the bottom of the third for Houston's first hit off Clayton Kershaw but was erased when Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.Kershaw faced the minimum nine batters through three innings, throwing 27 of 39 pitches for strikes