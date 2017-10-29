SPORTS

Will they rebound? Astros trying to tie series in Game 5 of World Series

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Houston Astros&#39; Justin Verlander shakes hands with Former President George H.W. Bush after George W. Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5. &#40;AP Photo&#47;Eric Gay&#41; (AP)</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dallas Keuchel retired the side in order for the second straight inning in the third but his pitch count continued to climb. He needed 57 pitches to get nine outs, throwing just 29 strikes. He went to three-ball counts on five of his first eight batters and six of his first 13.

Evan Gattis drove a low 3-2 fastball to left-center leading off the bottom of the third for Houston's first hit off Clayton Kershaw but was erased when Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

Kershaw faced the minimum nine batters through three innings, throwing 27 of 39 pitches for strikes

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG:

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros revisit aces' duel in World Series Gm. 5
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Texans QB Deshaun Watson passes Kurt Warner with 19 TDs in first seven career NFL games
Astros manager A.J. Hinch: Ken Giles 'wasn't surprised' about losing closer role
More Sports
Top Stories
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Texans players kneel in protest of 'inmates' comment
Astros fans confidence running high into Game 5
Warmer, more humid, and wetter weather ahead
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild home
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
Police: Man dies after terrorizing two women
Man with autism helps cops nab alleged package thief
Show More
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Astros revisit aces' duel in World Series Gm. 5
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Man allegedly had mannequin heads filled with meth
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pumpkin carving creations
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
More Photos