Astros look to tie World Series matchup against Dodgers in Game 2

ABC13's Greg Bailey takes a look at tonight's Game 2 against the Dodgers. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) --
Left fielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Chase Utley get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series in place of Enrique Hernandez and Logan Forsythe, and shortstop Corey Seager moves from sixth to second in the batting order.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays center field Wednesday night, followed by Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, Pederson, catcher Austin Barnes, Utley and left-hander Rich Hill.

Center fielder George Springer tops an unchanged Houston Astros batting order, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez, right fielder Josh Reddick and right-hander Justin Verlander.

LIVE UPDATES FROM LOS ANGELES:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

