LIVE BLOG: Astros and Dodgers tied in extra innings of Game 2

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of Game 2. &#40;AP Photo&#47;Matt Slocum&#41; (AP)</span></div>
LOS ANGELES (KTRK) --
Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning to put the Houston Astros ahead 5-3 in Game 2 of the World Series.

The Dodgers were three outs from a commanding 2-0 edge in the Series until Marwin Gonzalez led off the ninth with a homer against closer Kenley Jansen that made it 3-all.

After Cody Bellinger's bid for a winning homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth was caught on the warning track, the Astros broke loose.

Altuve and Correa both connected off Josh Fields, silencing the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES FROM LOS ANGELES:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

