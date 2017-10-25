Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning to put the Houston Astros ahead 5-3 in Game 2 of the World Series.The Dodgers were three outs from a commanding 2-0 edge in the Series until Marwin Gonzalez led off the ninth with a homer against closer Kenley Jansen that made it 3-all.After Cody Bellinger's bid for a winning homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth was caught on the warning track, the Astros broke loose.Altuve and Correa both connected off Josh Fields, silencing the crowd at Dodger Stadium.